Paul Manafort is guilty and truth is still truth — for now, anyway

After four days of deliberation, the jury of six men and six women returned a verdict of guilty on eight counts. The jury was deadlocked on the remaining ten, and Judge T.S. Ellis III decided to declare a mistrial on those counts. But however Team Trump may try to spin that fact, the partial verdict subtracts only slightly from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s victory. The convictions included five counts for felony tax fraud and two counts for felony bank fraud, which carry the strongest penalty. Moreover, at sentencing, all of Manafort’s conduct, including the conduct that formed the basis of the deadlocked counts, will be under consideration.