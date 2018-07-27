To curb fatal drug overdoses, the U.S. urgently needs safe injection sites. The problem is they're illegal

In New York, I visited Washington Heights Corner Project in the Bronx. You can't inject drugs out in the open there, so people inject drugs in the bathrooms, behind closed doors. The staff cannot stop clients from using their bathrooms, though they know some clients will do drugs in them. So they make the situation as safe as possible, within the confines of federal law, providing clean needles and other supplies. If a client has been in a bathroom for too long and does not respond to a knock on the door, the staff will enter and, if necessary, respond to an overdose if that's what has occurred.