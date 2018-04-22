Will courts hold oil companies accountable for climate change disasters?

Yet instead of sounding the alarm, or even just sharing their findings with the government and the public, major oil corporations began a well-orchestrated campaign of deception. A memo circulated among API members in 1998 — six years after the first UN Climate pact — declared that "victory" would be achieved when… "average citizens 'understand' (recognize) the uncertainties in climate science." Everything went according to plan. Between 2006 and 2016, the percentage of Americans who believed that humans were responsible for global warming went down, even as scientists' confidence in their warnings increased. Meanwhile, in the last 20 years, ExxonMobil routinely broke U.S. records for corporate earnings.