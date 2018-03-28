The invention of Google before Google — a radical mail-order 'Catalog'

The half-decade that led to the catalog was remarkably creative for Brand. Before he enlisted, he studied biology at Stanford, and after the army, he took up with poets and artists, including Ken Kesey and his Merry Pranksters. In 1964, Brand produced a multimedia slide show called "America Needs Indians." In January 1966, he organized the Trips Festival, a San Francisco "happening" that led directly to Haight-Ashbury and the Summer of Love. Later that year, he launched a personal crusade asking "Why Haven't We Seen a Photograph of the Whole Earth Yet?" Many believe he persuaded NASA to make its shot-from-space photos publicly available, which in turn helped jump-start the "Save the Earth" ecology movement of the 1970s (and provided the name and cover image for the catalog).