Bestsellers List Sunday, January 2

Hardcover Fiction
1. Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $25) A collection of poems from the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history.
2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.
4. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Hollywood homicide detective Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch investigate a New Year’s Eve killing.
5. The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $29) An ex-con working at a haunted bookstore tries to solve a murder mystery.
6. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”
7. The Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom (Harper: $24) The author of “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” imagines God appearing to shipwreck survivors adrift at sea.
8. Our Country Friends by Gary Shteyngart (Random House: $28) An eclectic group of friends endure the pandemic lockdown in an isolated rural home.
9. Matrix by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A teenager from a noble family in 12th century France is banished to an English abbey.
10. The Judge’s List by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) The daughter of a man murdered when she was a child suspects a judge of being a serial killer.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.
2. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays that explores the legacy of the arrival of forced slavery in colonial America.
3. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language used to understand them.
4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
5. A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $32) A collection of personal diaries from the humorist spanning 2003 through 2020.
6. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.
7. Guinness World Records 2022 (Guinness World Records: $29) A redesigned and updated version of the superlative-filled classic.
8. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG: $35) The anthropologists examine how early human history set the course for today’s world.
9. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27) A collection of essays from the novelist connecting her views of art and life.
10. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna helped launch the gene editing revolution.
Paperback fiction
1. The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier (Other Press: $17)
2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
4. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
5. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
6. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $18)
7. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $18)
8. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)
9. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $17)
10. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
Paperback nonfiction
1. On Tyranny Graphic Edition by Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) (Ten Speed: $17)
2. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
3. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
5. 101 Hikes in Southern California by Jerry Schad, David Money Harris (Wilderness: $18)
6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
7. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $16)
8. Crescenta Valley’s Dirty Laundry by Gary Keyes, Mike Lawler (America Through Time: $25)
9. Buy Yourself the F— Lilies by Tara Schuster (Dial Press : $18)
10. The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown (Penguin: $18)
