Mexico has Trump figured out

The White House press conference announcing the breakthrough was a fairly humiliating affair for all present not named Donald, and for the glaringly absent party from the proceedings, a large U.S. neighbor that is not Mexico. Trump rambled on to his pal “Enrique” (on speaker phone) about their close friendship, about how he’s often misunderstood, about how they don’t really need Canada anymore, and about how bad the old NAFTA was for the United States. Peña Nieto replied with that precise formalism that Latin American politicians have elevated to an art form, at one point acknowledging Trump’s (whom he called “Mr. President” throughout) “political will” to get the two countries to an agreement, though he must have mentioned the need to bring Canada into the fold about a dozen times.