The whole world sees it: Trump is doing lasting damage to the global order that made the U.S. a superpower

Putin, as a leader, has been defined by silence. Stationed in Dresden as a KGB officer during the collapse of the USSR, he called for backup to defend his post against growing demonstrations. "We cannot do anything without orders from Moscow," came the response, "and Moscow is silent.” Such silence was the hallmark of the Soviet collapse — and it was inexcusable to Putin. He has worked to ensure there is never again silence from the center, even as his power requires the silence of his people when they question his methods.