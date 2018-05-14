The Aliso Canyon gas leak was a disaster. There are 10,000 more storage wells out there just like it

The blowout at the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage well was one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S history. It went on for 118 days in 2015 and 2016 — 25 days longer than the Deepwater Horizon oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico. More natural gas escaped from that single leaking 10-inch-diameter pipe than 80,000 homes would use in a year. Thousands of residents in Porter Ranch evacuated after complaining of headaches and nosebleeds. Estimates peg costs at nearly $1 billion. Continuing restrictions on storage at Aliso Canyon are still disrupting gas delivery to power plants.