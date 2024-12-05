Advertisement
California

New tactic to close Aliso Canyon gas storage facility: Switch more neighbors to electric appliances

Local politicians and community members hold up a setttlement check.
California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, from left, California Senator Henry Stern, Matt Pecucko with Save Porter Ranch, Amadeo Feingold with Climate Resolve and Patty Glueck, right, with Aliso Moms Alliance, hold a $71-million settlement check presented to members of the communities affected by the Alison Canyon Well Failure in front of the Southern California Gas Company in Chatsworth on Wednesday.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
    Ever since a historic, methane-spewing blowout in October 2015, local lawmakers, residents and activists have been pressuring state regulators and officials, including the governor, to close the Aliso Canyon gas storage field.

    The leak at the Porter Ranch facility lasted for 121 days and pumped more than 100,000 tons of methane and other chemicals into the sky. It was the largest gas leak in U.S. history, and neighbors complained of headaches, nausea and other symptoms. Meanwhile, the facility, owned by Southern California Gas Co., remains open.

    Now, activists and supporters are changing tactics. Instead of focusing primarily on the facility’s closure, they also want residents to adopt green technologies, and they’re using a hefty SoCalGas settlement to help make it happen.

    At a news conference Wednesday in front of the gas company’s regional headquarters in Chatsworth, state Sen. Henry Stern (D-Calabasas) and state Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) implored community members to hasten Aliso Canyon’s closure by consuming less gas and turning to electric appliances.

    The duo, along with community activists, announced that funds from the $71-million settlement between SoCalGas and its regulator, the California Public Utilities Commission, would be used to further those efforts as the commission deliberates on a plan to potentially close Aliso Canyon in the distant future.

    “We still believe the facility can be closed,” Stern said, “but this funding is really designed to help average homeowners, people who send their kids to school in the Valley, take the closure of Aliso Canyon into their own hands.”

    PORTER RANCH, CALIF. -- WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2019: North San Fernando Valley residents struggle to unfurl a banner in windy conditions during a rally marking the fourth anniversary of the SoCal Gas company’s Aliso Canyon gas facility blowout in Porter Ranch, Calif., on Oct. 23, 2019. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

    California

    Plan to shutter Aliso Canyon gas facility isn’t moving fast enough for community activists

    The California Public Utilities Commission unveiled a proposal that could potentially shutter the Aliso Canyon gas storage field in the coming years.

    The funding is expected to be broken up into four chunks: $40 million to push for replacement of home and water heaters now powered by natural gas, $15 million to make schoolyards greener; $14 million to combat extreme heat and aid community resilience programs, and $2 million for community outreach and decarbonization education.

    “This is a significant step forward on delivering some level of justice and creating healthier and more sustainable communities and futures for the communities that were impacted by the Aliso Canyon disaster,” Schiavo said.

    The $40 million will go toward a statewide program that promotes the use of electric residential heat pumps for space and water heating. Although every homeowner within SoCalGas is eligible for a $1,000 rebate, the program will give special priority to those in the Aliso Canyon-impacted communities of Porter Ranch, Granada Hills, Northridge, Chatsworth, North Hills, Canoga Park, Reseda, Winnetka, Lake Balboa, Van Nuys and West Hills.

    “Heat pumps can create safer and healthier homes and communities and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, and the market is increasingly ready to meet the rise in demand,” Robin Tung, associate director of communications for the Building Decarbonization Coalition, said at the news conference. The group is one of several working with the affected Aliso Canyon community pushing for electric over gas options and appliances.

    All other monies will only be available specifically to Aliso Canyon-impacted communities.

    As for green schoolyards, the $15 million will be aimed at increasing green space, reducing asphalt and blacktops for affected cities, counties, school districts, special districts and nonprofits. The $14 million in extreme heat aid will support senior community centers with adequate and efficient air conditioning.

    This infrared image released by the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) shows methane gas leaking from the Aliso Canyon facility near the Porter Ranch suburb of Los Angeles. California Governor Jerry Brown on January 6, 2016, declared a state of emergency in Porter Ranch as the leak has forced thousands of nearby residents from their homes. Brown said all state agencies would be mobilized to stop the leak that started in October 2015 to protect public health, and to help the local community. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENSE FUND" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS =-/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

    California

    SoCalGas agrees to pay up to $1.8 billion in settlement for 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak

    Southern California Gas Co. agrees to an up to $1.8-billion settlement with victims of the 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak.

    The settlement funding these endeavors is separate from a $1.8-billion agreement settlement between Aliso Canyon neighbors and SoCalGas in 2021, or other payments and fines paid by SoCalGas and its parent, Sempra Energy.

    SoCalGas spokesperson Chris Gilbride, who was at the news conference, did not offer a direct comment on the settlement.

    He did note that SoCalGas “share[s] the commission’s view that Aliso Canyon is a necessary part of California’s energy infrastructure today.”

    California Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo listens as California Senator Henry Stern speaks.
    California Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo listens as California Sen. Henry Stern speaks about the $71-million settlement check presented to members of the communities affected by the Alison Canyon Well failure in front of the Southern California Gas Company in Chatsworth on Wednesday.
    (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

    The news conference comes after the CPUC released a proposal Nov. 13 that could lead to closing Aliso Canyon years from now. Local activists and politicians criticized the plan, saying it didn’t provide a fast enough or clear enough timeline to shut down the site.

    The proposal calls for moving ahead with closing the site once Southern California’s demand for natural gas declines to a level at which peak demand can be served without Aliso Canyon.

    According to the plan, the CPUC would initiate proceedings to review and potentially close the facility only when the peak demand forecast for a date two years in the future is below 4,121 million metric cubic feet per day.

    LOS ANGELES, CA â€“ OCTOBER 23, 2017: 20 protestors held hands as they were arrested by LAPD for failure to disperse after orders were given when about 50 protestors and local residents staged a sit in and protest blocking the entrance to the SoCal Gas Company Aliso Canyon facility in Porter Ranch October 23, 2017 to mark the 2 year anniversary of the gas leak. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

    Opinion

    Editorial: A billion-dollar settlement can’t erase the Aliso Canyon methane blowout

    Residents around Porter Ranch are still waiting for Gov. Gavin Newsom and state leaders to follow through on their promises to close the gas field.

    Peak demand, currently forecast at 4,618 million metric cubic feet per day, is expected to drop to 4,197 million in 2030, according to the CPUC.

    Stern estimated the earliest the facility could be closed under the proposal would be 2039.

    Activists such as Matt Pakucko, president of the advocacy group Save Porter Ranch, which has fought to close the storage facility since shortly after the leak, said SoCalGas and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s framing on the issue has always been wrong.

    “This isn’t an energy issue, it’s a health issue,” Pakucko said.

    The closure plan will be discussed at the commission’s Dec. 19 meeting in San Francisco. The public can attend in person or virtually.

