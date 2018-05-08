A white student's Chinese prom dress defines our culture; it doesn't maliciously appropriate yours

Kebeer's eventual demise was not the result of activists massing on the corner of Coney and Brighton, demanding the place account for its freewheeling culinary approach. But charges of cultural appropriation did lead to the shuttering of Kooks Burritos in Portland, Ore., because some found it unpalatable that two white women would dabble in Mexican cuisine. Same for Hapuna Kahuna Tiki Bar & Kitchen, also in Oregon, a white man's clumsy foray into the cuisine of Hawaii. And Hot Joy of Dallas is no more, accused of being "a clueless white-dude fantasy in which Asian identity and cuisine are reduced to a string of ironic cliches" (the food was reportedly terrible, so shed no tear).