Everyone's worst fears about the Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger have come true

Moreover, if the GAO report is correct, Ticketmaster is not abiding by earlier promises to stop some of its deceptive tactics. In 2009, when tickets went on sale for a series of Bruce Springsteen concerts, the company displayed a "No Tickets Found" message on its website, steering customers to its affiliate in the secondary market, TicketsNow, where tickets were offered at much higher prices. Although Ticketmaster settled the case with the Federal Trade Commission in 2010, the GAO found that the company continues to engage in similarly manipulative practices.