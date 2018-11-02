Can how you vote in the midterms bring down the cost of health care?

So voters need to recognize what Congress really can and can’t do in the next two years. If the Senate remains closely divided between parties, as appears likely, Congress can’t repeal the Affordable Care Act (or “Obamacare”) because it would take 60 votes to end debate and vote to undo all ACA regulations. This means some rules, like protections for people with preexisting conditions, won’t be undone any time soon. Other aspects of Obamacare, such as budget-based provisions, can be repealed with a simple majority vote in both chambers. These include government subsidies for low-income enrollees who get insurance on Obamacare exchanges and tax credits for small businesses that contribute to employee health plans.