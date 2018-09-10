We can't make economically rational choices on healthcare. Our brains won't let us

Here’s one explanation: “Expensive medications tend to make us feel better, even when they’re no different than cheap generics.” That’s the first sentence in a fascinating article in the journal Science last year. It goes on to detail a German study in which people were asked to evaluate a side effect of two new anti-itch creams. Both were exactly the same, both fakes, but one came in a handsomely designed blue box and the other in a white box with bad orange lettering. Patients who used what they perceived to be the more expensive drug reported a much stronger physiological response. They weren’t making it up: The effect could be identified on brain scans and spinal-cord measurements too.