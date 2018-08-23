I'm a Los Angeles teacher, and I am going to vote to strike

Although teachers’ healthcare benefits aren’t on the table (we signed a three-year agreement related to healthcare last year), the district is trying to use that decent deal against us in these negotiations. “Hard Choices” claims that L.A. Unified is overspending for teachers’ healthcare by 44%, and the board likes to point out that teachers don’t pay monthly premiums for their coverage. But LAUSD protests too much: The increased cost for last year’s healthcare deal isn’t even paid by the district. Instead, the union, which had negotiated savings with the healthcare providers in past years, tossed some of those savings into the pot to cover the additional costs.