A leaner, and arguably meaner, evangelical church

For nones to begin to grasp even a fraction of the political power of a Franklin Graham, they will have to conceptualize of themselves as a cohesive group, yet one representing a wide swath of diverse interests. They will have to build strong but flexible institutions that can speak to all of these various constituents. Or — the more likely path — they will have to take on the laborious task of reimagining and transforming old institutions, such as the churches they used to attend, into new ones that can produce social connections and eventually political power.