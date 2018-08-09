How L.A. can gain housing (and transit ridership) without infuriating the neighbors

On the other side of the country, Jersey City, N.J., adopted graduated density zoning around its Journal Square transit hub in 2010. This area, a short ride to Manhattan on the subway under the Hudson River, has many small parcels of land dating from its original settlement in the 17th century. To encourage assembling this fragmented land, the zoning allows six times higher housing density on sites larger than 60,000 square feet than on sites smaller than 6,000 square feet. The incentives worked. Jersey City’s graduated density zoning sparked a building boom, including a 54-story apartment building on assembled land in surroundings that were mostly parking lots and small commercial buildings.