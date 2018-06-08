Why are college costs less clear than car prices?

One-third of the letters we reviewed did not include the total cost of attending college — tuition, fees, room and board — at all. One high school senior in Pennsylvania who got such a letter was ecstatic when he read that he received a $20,000 scholarship from his first-choice school. He put down a nonrefundable deposit. But because the letter did not list the total cost, he didn’t realize he would still have to pay more than $17,000 just for his first year of college until he got a bill in August. He had to forgo college entirely for that semester.