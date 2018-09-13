Punishing the PLO isn't going to win Trump any 'deal of the century'

Abbas has so far responded by refusing to meet with Trump’s envoys, Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, nor, reportedly, with Trump himself unless he fires them. Such defiance is hardly surprising given Trump’s unpopularity among Palestinians and their long history of stubborn resistance to Israeli coercion and American pressure. The Palestinians have rejected many peace plans as far back as late 1930s, and there is no reason to expect that they will capitulate now — especially since the Trump administration’s still undisclosed peace plan is reportedly much more pro-Israel than any of its predecessors.