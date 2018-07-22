Democrats are entirely too focused on abortion

But what pleased Vogue didn’t do much for Clinton or the Democrats in some important states. It didn’t help Katie McGinty, for example, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, a state with a tradition of victorious pro-life Democrats. When the AP reported on the late-October campaign swing in 2016, the story noted that “the battle to persuade swing voters in Pennsylvania’s close U.S. Senate race includes a heavy emphasis on abortion rights.” McGinty lost by a hair, and it is likely that her opponent, Sen. Pat Toomey, will cast the deciding vote in favor of seating Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.