Will John McCain's patriotic, idealistic conservatism survive after he's gone?

Ironically, McCain's emerging celebrity as he wrote those words distracted observers from just how interventionist his foreign policy views had become. While he rode the "Straight Talk Express," charming the national press corps during his first joyous "maverick" run for the Republican presidential nomination, the candidate's ideology went largely unexamined. In fact, he championed a doctrine of "rogue state rollback," offering aid to those who would "overthrow the odious regimes" in countries such as Iraq and North Korea, and vowing never to "abandon them to the mercies of tyrants whenever they meet with reversals."