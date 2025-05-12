Advertisement
Letters to the Editor: There’s a scientific ‘chicken and egg problem’ facing vaccine research

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy during a recent Cabinet meeting.
(Bloomberg via Getty Images)

To the editor: Columnist Michael Hiltzik states, “Testing a vaccine against a true placebo is ethical and proper when it’s the first treatment for a disease for which no other safe and effective treatment exists. That’s not the case, however, when a known treatment does exist — say after a vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective and has become the standard of care” (“RFK Jr.’s plans for vaccine testing are highly unethical and a danger to your health. Here’s why,” May 8).

Scientifically, that’s a chicken and egg problem. If you don’t allow placebo trials, how exactly do you certify a vaccine as “safe and effective”? You cannot. Hence, both positions of the debate have merits. The real danger lies with demagogues and idealogues.

Avanidhar Subrahmanyam, Los Angeles

