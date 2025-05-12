Letters to the Editor: One proposed rule change to girls’ flag football ‘would change the game entirely’

To the editor: As a freshman student who plays high school flag football, my teammates and I have to overcome the challenges of the constantly changing rulebook. This season, there should be universal rules throughout the country, making it easier for teams. However, the rush line moving to one yard would change the game entirely ( “There could be a shift in how girls’ flag football is played,” May 7).

Throughout the season, we had meetings every Monday about the weekly rule changes, taking up practice time to adapt to them. The rush line getting changed to one yard would change the intensity of the game, plays and teams’ playbooks. Most of our scoring plays are long throws, although changing the rush line means shorter passes and running the ball. Some argue it would make the game fast-paced and entertaining, but it’s just as entertaining with the long Hail Mary plays.

In short, the rules should be consistent throughout the country, but don’t dramatically change the game.

Grace Libby, Poway