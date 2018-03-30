LBJ dropped out 50 years ago this week. Might Trump do the same?

What we do know for sure is that circumstances will change between now and 2020. Trump is not going to become more thoughtful or judicious, but, as Thomas Frank pointed out in Harper's, things might happen to make Trump a stronger candidate than he seems now. A terrorist attack on American soil might rally the country around him, like it did around George W. Bush. Or his team could dream up "mini-New Deal schemes," as Frank put it, that would revive parts of the Rust Belt and make him a hero of the common folk, like FDR was.