Nobody walks to LAX

A 2015 passenger survey shows that almost every LAX traveler arrives to get on a plane by using some other kind of vehicle. Private vehicles take 88% of them, vans and courtesy shuttles do 11%, leaving just 1% to get there via public transportation such as LAX FlyAway buses or the LAX/Aviation stop on Metro's Green Line. Those that walk? Too few to be counted. LAX spokesperson Charles Pannunzio told me the only people known to walk into the airport were the pilots and flight attendants staying in one of the corporate hotels that stand at attention less than half a mile away. Indeed, you can sometimes spot them from your car with their dark-blue uniforms and wheelie suitcases. They're walking to fly, for sure, but they are also walking to work.