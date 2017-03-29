How do you train the next generation of journalists to deal with Trump's America?

The first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, once assured a reporter, “The press has no better friend than I am — no one who is more ready to acknowledge … its tremendous power for both good and evil.”

The current Republican president has more than once named a number of well-regarded news outlets as “the enemy of the American people.” At this fraught moment for journalism, Willow Bay is about to become the dean of USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. The former broadcast network and CNN anchor and correspondent, and Huffington Post senior editor, moves up from the job of head of USC’s journalism school. Communications have perhaps never been as important or as complicated as they are now, but the business of journalism has rarely been so precarious.

