Californians should be grateful to Dianne Feinstein for running again

To the editor: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D. Calif.), along with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, are the brain trust of our government, and I look to them for their wisdom and their steadfast concern for justice and the welfare of the American people. (“California's Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she'll run for a sixth term: 'There's still so much work left to do,’” Oct. 9

Feinstein stands out as one of the few leaders in the Senate with the courage to take on the National Rifle Assn. I am relieved and grateful that she is going to run again.

I hope all these women live long lives and continue to serve — we need them whether we have the sense to realize it or not.

Patricia Casey, Fallbrook

..

To the editor: With the current instability in the White House, our country needs as much experienced leadership in Washington as possible. We deserve leaders with a deep understanding for how to get things done and hang on to what we have.

Feinstein commands high regard and respect that no neophyte or political lightweight can. She is an extremely valuable member of the important committees she sits on, and she would not be easily replaced.

I’m thrilled she’s running again.

Mary Kay Gordon, Santa Monica

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook