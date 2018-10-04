Stop saying this is merely a 'job interview' for Kavanaugh. Job interviews aren't suppose to ruin lives

To the editor: Columnist Robin Abcarian claims that the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh are a job interview, not a trial. She is partially correct — this is not a trial, but neither is it a job interview.
Job interviews do not include inflicting emotional and psychological damage on the family of the person being interviewed. A job interview does not include having protesters scream insults at you. A job interview does not include facing unsubstantiated allegations from 36 years ago.
This was, and was from the outset, a political persecution designed to derail the nomination process — nothing more, nothing less. Kavanaugh just happened to be the guy hauled in front of the firing squad.
For the Democrats to justify the destruction of this guy’s life as a “job interview” is shameful.
Joseph Schillmoeller, Gardena
..
To the editor: I agree that this is not a trial, but since when did anyone’s potential employer ask a job candidate about his or her weekend activities as a teenager in high school?
Kavanaugh deserves to be hired as a Supreme Court justice because of his character as an adult and his exemplary record on the bench.
After Kavanaugh is approved, I hope Abcarian will drop the subject for the rest of his natural life, for that’s how long he will be serving.
Connie Veldkamp, Laguna Niguel
