John McCain is getting the healthcare he needs. So should every American.

To the editor: I certainly wish Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) all the luck in the world in his fight against this illness. However, we must note that he was able to get the proper medical attention as a member of Congress and a wealthy citizen of this country. (“Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor after recent surgery,” July 19)

I hope there’s a realization that if McCain had not been a privileged senator of the United States, he may have not had the proper medical attention that resulted in this unfortunate diagnosis and best possible outcome, whatever that may be.

I do not intend to make a political issue out of McCain’s health, but his party needs to understand that its policies treat the lives of people like the senator much differently from less fortunate American citizens.

Ed Sinderman, Laguna Woods

