Trump is determined to spite Obama, even if it harms Americans

To the editor: It has to be abundantly clear to even the most naive of observers that the raison d'etre of this pretender in the White House is to undo everything accomplished by President Obama. (“Trump's one-two punch on the Obamacare exchanges will injure consumers — and taxpayers,” editorial, Oct. 14)

The Paris climate change accord, the Iran deal, healthcare, LGBTQ protections and much more are to be undone irrespective of the moral or financial implications. We can only hope that we survive four years of this ignoble presidency so that everything Donald Trump does can likewise be reversed.

His are not common-sense decisions. They are the product of a vindictive mind that operates purely out of spite.

Bill Waxman, Simi Valley

To the editor: The gnashing of teeth and tearing of hair over Obamacare has nothing to do with President Trump. Rather, a spigot of federal dollars turned on by Obama finally ran dry.

The insurance subsidies ordered by Obama were paid out in contravention of the U.S. Constitution, which requires all appropriations to originate in the House. When Congress failed to provide for such payments, Obama decided to flout the Constitution and provide for these payments from other sources. It did not take a federal court long to determine that Obama’s actions were unconstitutional.

What has now happened is that the spigot turned on by Obama has run dry. What Trump and Republicans are doing is considering whether to provide funds for the insurers in a lawful and constitutional manner — nothing else.

George A. Vandeman, Pacific Palisades

To the editor: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has to be smiling like the cat that ate the canary. Trump has done what Bernie could not.

Trump has let loose the insurance gluttons to fatten up on the poor, and by doing so has opened the door for “Medicare for All.” When the predatory insurance industry raises rates, as it will, the American people will realize that to have meaningful healthcare reform the profit incentive has to go away.

There is something inherently immoral about making a profit on the illness and anxiety of the least advantaged. Let’s finally get insurance companies out of the healthcare business and, at long last, do the right thing.

Robert G. Brewer, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: In the article “What are the Obamacare subsidies that Trump is trying to eliminate, and why do they matter?” it is explained that Trump’s executive order will prevent subsidy payouts of about $7 billion annually. The article goes on to note that the federal government will nevertheless have to spend an additional $20 billion per year to offset the higher premiums caused by withholding $7 billion in the other subsidy.

So, under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, if insurance companies are not paid $7 billion in one subsidy, they may get $20 billion in other subsidies ostensibly required under the law.

Wow! That's some punitive deal for taxpayers. How in the world can such a set of facts be reconciled? I'm left to scratch my head (and hide my wallet).

Terry Cavicchi, Thousand Oaks

