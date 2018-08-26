Californians should thank Pete Wilson, Proposition 187 and all

To the editor: In response to Gustavo Arellano’s biting column on former Gov. Pete Wilson, by the end of Wilson’s first term, in 1994, he had turned California around from 50th to first in the nation in job creation, eliminated the largest state budget deficit in history and achieved a year-over-year reduction in government spending.
In response to Proposition 187, which passed by an overwhelming majority of 59% to 41%, the measure was supported by almost a third of Latino voters and nearly half of the African American electorate.
Following up, in 1996, California voters also sided with Wilson in supporting Proposition 209, the anti-affirmative action measure, which was designed not only as a reaffirmation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, but also the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.
Yes, thank you, Gov. Wilson, for your successful efforts at making the quality of life in California much better during your tenure than that which exists today.
Jim Redhead, San Diego
..
To the editor: Thanks to Arellano for expressing what so many Mexican Americans and Chicanos feel. I would add, “Adios, Pedro, y gracias for awakening the sleeping giant.”
Maria Martinez, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: Arellano’s editorial motorcade for Wilson sideswiped the former governor’s limo a few times.
I remember a brief moment at the end of Wilson’s two terms when he tried to run for president. That effort faded fast.
Driving through East L.A. at the time, I saw a rusty truck with lawn mowers and other gardening equipment parked in front of a liquor store. A bumper sticker read, “Adios Pete Wilson.” Why didn’t I think to take a photo?
Ken Hense, El Segundo
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook