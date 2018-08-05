Scripture is pro-death penalty. Why does Pope Francis want to ignore the Bible?

To the editor: The editorial on Pope Francis’ declaration that the death penalty is never OK in any circumstance fails to use the word “murderer.”
The Torah — the first five books of the Christian Bible and the law of Judaism — in numerous places states that God directed mankind to execute murderers. And Jesus, whose teachings and life form the foundation of Christianity, said, “Not the least point nor the smallest detail of the law will be done away with.”
I cannot understand why the pope does not address its need to ignore the scriptures upon which his church’s faith is based.
Mel Wolf, Burbank
..
To the editor: I am not Catholic, but I believe the church’s catechism is more in touch than the pope with the reality of evil: There are certain rare circumstances for which capital punishment is moral and just.
It is immoral to claim there are no reasons ever to impose the death penalty. There should be an “ultimate” price to pay for the ultimate crime. That’s morality.
Gary W. Dolgin, Santa Monica
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook