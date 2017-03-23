Sheriff Jim McDonnell's common-sense stand against the 'sanctuary state' bill

To the editor: Kudos to Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell for taking a common-sense stand in opposing the “sanctuary state” bill in Sacramento. (“L.A. County sheriff expresses sympathy for immigrants, but says sanctuary bill could hurt them,” March 22)

Other chiefs of police or sheriffs might be considering political careers and may want to promote the sanctuary state concept. But it is a bad idea, because implementing it would have people who break our law released back onto our streets.

It is the job of law enforcement to make sure that we are safe, and this bill does the opposite. Why would anyone not agree that when a unauthorized resident is caught committing a crime, he or she should be held and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be deported?

All heads of law enforcement agencies should follow McDonnell’s lead.

Neil Snow, Manhattan Beach

..

To the editor: Is it possible some elected officials in this state actually understand and take their oath of office seriously?

The governor, state legislators and every other elected official take an oath that requires them to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of California against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” My hat is off to the sheriffs and other officials who understand they must follow and execute the laws of the United States and California, regardless of personal feelings.

Too bad some politicians conveniently forget their oath.

Alan L. Strzemieczny, Riverside

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook