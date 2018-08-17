Can't a top FBI agent say anything these days?

To the editor: If everyone who opposed Donald Trump and voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 were fired, there would be 62,523,126 unemployed people. FBI agent Peter Strzok was exercising his 1st Amendment right when he expressed his opinion to a personal friend. His firing is a harbinger of a return to a patronage system of government.
Larry Mitchell, Tarzana
..
To the editor: After 22 years of service, Peter Strzok is fired by the FBI. The takeaway is that people, especially government employees, are not to have personal views. Politicians covet the endorsement of law enforcement, but this action shows no respect for that branch of government. This is simply a slap at our individual rights and the FBI kowtowing to the White House.
Gavin Feehan, Granada Hills