The 'Seinfeld' campaign? Clinton-Trump 'has risen to epic levels of nothingness'

To the editor: Are the former Seinfeld writers working on the script for the current presidential campaign? You recall that Seinfeld was a “show about nothing,” and the current campaign has risen to epic levels of nothingness. (“It’s time to take the ‘Clinton’ out of the Clinton Foundation,” editorial, Aug. 25)

We hear Republican nominee Donald Trump’s soliloquies, but since Trump speaks in thought bubbles, it’s difficult to make any sense out of his ravings. “We’re going to build a wall and they’re going to pay for it.” “What do you have to lose?” — what the hell do these outbursts mean? As for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, where Trump’s speeches lack any real content, hers lack life or inflection. There is no there there in her pronouncements or any understandable substance.

Reporters keep returning with Carl Sagan-like references to millions and billions of emails and ominous references to the Clinton Foundation. Before writing this letter, I went to the trouble of reading about the Clinton Foundation. I was horrified to learn that it’s a charitable enterprise that raises money for the poor to improve health, to fight poverty and address challenges to the environment. Clearly, Bill Clinton should be locked up if any of that is true.

I lived through the summer of love. I hope I can survive the summer of nothing

Jonathan Greenspan, Westlake Village

To the editor: The Clinton Foundation’s defenders are shameless. Clinton is supposed to be given a free pass on any inquiry whether she “sold” influence and favors as secretary of State (or permitted her subordinates to do so) because the foundation “does wonderful charitable work.”

So, we are to believe she is not responsible for the conduct of her subordinates? Sure, and Richard Nixon was not responsible for John Ehrlichman.

The executives of Enron, WorldCom, Adelphia and HealthSouth, among others, ensured their companies did wonderful charitable work too. Evidently, those executives were treated too harshly

Kip Dellinger, Santa Monica

To the editor: Your editorial focuses on a tree and not the forest. Access to influential decision-makers is a fundamental element of our political system.

Our political structure enables the wealthy to game the system. Recent interaction between donors to the Clinton Foundation and Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of State simply reveals how the American system functions daily and is far more pervasive than you highlight. For those with hands-on experience, we must advocate strongly for formulating and structuring a new, transparent governmental system. It is insufficient to propose Clinton family members exclude themselves in Clinton Foundation business matters.

The Clinton Foundation is one tree in the forest.

Jim Watson, Dana Point

The writer is a retired foreign service officer.

To the editor: When I was a trial lawyer, we had a saying: If you had the facts on your side, you pounded the facts; if you had the law, you pounded the law; and if you had neither, you pounded the table.

I have not seen one fact that suggests any lawbreaking. Yet Republican nominee Donald Trump “pounds the table” for the appointment of a special prosecutor.

Politicians routinely give access to major donors. Shakespeare said it best: “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

Robert G. Brewer, Sherman Oaks

