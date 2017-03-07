Can America survive four years of Trump's conspiracy theories?

To the editor: It looks as if President Trump’s tweeted allegation that his predecessor ordered his phones tapped during the campaign is pure fantasy. (“FBI director asks Justice Department to publicly reject Trump's wiretap claim,” March 5)

Whereas his many prior irresponsible statements have been relatively inconsequential, this latest one is quite serious. Stable democracies simply cannot be led by someone who engages in such antics.

Trump should be given an opportunity to present concrete evidence to back his assertion. It should be coming posthaste. If he fails to do so, the people should ask for his resignation, as he will have shown that he is not capable of being president. If the chorus is sufficiently loud, maybe the Republican Congress will take the appropriate steps.

Steven Codron, West Hills

..

To the editor: What has Trump ever proclaimed that has had its basis in truth? Here is the leader of the free world having his sanity questioned. It is no longer as simple as pundits boo-hooing because their side lost. It’s a question of whether our country can survive the next four years with Trump in charge.

Trump did finally say one thing that I have to agree with him on, albeit not in the same context: This is McCarthyism. Our country is gripped by suspicion and oppression.

As a nation, we owe it to ourselves and the next generation to remember the words of Edward R. Murrow: “We will not walk in fear, one of another. We will not be driven by fear into an age of unreason.”

Deborah Chinn, Torrance

..

To the editor: Trump’s allegation that President Obama wiretapped his phones is not only irresponsible, but also a clear indication that he will say anything to cover up his wrongdoings.

Here is a president who takes responsibility for nothing and blames everyone else, and when that doesn’t work, he sets up smokescreens to divert people’s attention. The time has come to hold this man accountable.

Trump lacks integrity, commitment and the desire to truly do right by the American people.

Doris K. Reed, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Every day, both blue and red America witness instances that throw them into confusion. No one comes forward with any credible form of evidence that helps us separate fact from fiction.

Kasi Gabbita, Rancho Cucamonga

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook