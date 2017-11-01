Republicans know Trump is only pretending to be one of them

To the editor: Doyle McManus errs by claiming that “anti-Trump” Republicans, whatever that term means, have only one of three strategies: accommodate, retire or fight. (“Anti-Trump Republicans have three options — but only one can save their party,” Opinion, Oct. 29)

In fact, Republicans have another strategy: So long as President Trump pretends to be one of them, Republicans will pretend to support him.

When the president delivers on “traditional Republican priorities,” which includes cultural issues like standing for the national anthem, he is supported. When he breaks his agreements, he is hammered, and rightfully so. That transactional relationship is as applicable to Vice President Mike Pence as it is to Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

No one trusts this president, a man who has been consistently unfaithful to just about everyone around him and has already thrown Reince Priebus, Rex Tillerson, Jeff Sessions and Stephen K. Bannon under the bus.

The president may long to be adored, but Republicans will judge him on deliverables.

Nathan Wirtschafter, Encino

..

To the editor: Sad. Shameful.

McManus points out only one viable alternative that GOP members will not take: Call out Trump’s behavior. Looks like they’d rather keep their jobs and, in the process, lose democracy and this nation. What happened to courage and integrity?

We are faced with a man who bullies, lies, refuses counsel and surrounds himself with those who would only stroke his ego. All it takes for evil to exist is for a few good people to do nothing. How can the GOP want a temporary “win” on healthcare or a dubious tax plan that adds to our deficit?

On Republicans’ selfish watch, we have entered the twilight zone. I am afraid for all of us.

Eileen Elvins, Dana Point

