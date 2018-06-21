Why wasn't Dr. George Tyndall reported to authorities by anyone at USC?

To the editor: When will college administrators learn that crimes (even suspected crimes) committed inside their walls are also crimes outside those walls, and that it’s their responsibility to let the proper authorities do their work? (“USC lawyer says secret deal with accused campus gynecologist ‘worked efficiently,’” June 18)
The Los Angeles Unified School District learned this the hard way, and so did the Vatican, for heaven’s sake. Where discipline is concerned, administrators must limit themselves to violations of school norms (plagiarism, for example) and leave criminal matters to the pros. Anything else is a grave disservice to the young people they serve.
Yes, serve. College kids are the primary clients. In fact, every year, some small percentage of any school’s freshman class is under age 18. Every teacher or administrator who serves this small but significant population is a mandated reporter in California. (These are the folks who are required by law to report suspected abuse of any youth to authorities.)
That means that any administrator who knew about USC gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall’s behavior before he stopped seeing patients may be subject to a fine or jail time in accordance with state law.
Susan North, Los Angeles
