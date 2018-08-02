Max Nikias is still president of USC. What will it take for him to leave?

To the editor: That USC President C.L. Max Nikias failed to address major misconduct in a timely fashion is beyond dispute. He long permitted a culture of scandal to percolate and escalate to the point that the general public now wonders: What more must be known before the Board of Trustees shows him a hard and fast exit?
Nikias’ swift removal should have been a given after the scandal involving campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall came to light. One can only guess that either a huge decline in reputation (already achieved) or a drop in fundraising (on the way) would have prompted the board to act immediately after Nikias announced his resignation months ago.
Some 300 lawsuits will produce those kinds of consequences. It is so sad that a university that is supposed to search for truth cannot learn from its discovery.
Jospeh DeVitis, Rancho Mirage
