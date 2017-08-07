A congressional candidate in Orange County is going decidedly anti-Trump in his first campaign ad

"I'm profoundly concerned about my kids growing up in Donald Trump's America," Min says in the ad before criticizing Trump's foreign travel ban and new proposed curbs on legal immigration. "This is not the America my parents came to."

The digital ad, titled "Country of Immigrants," highlights Min's parents' journey from Korea to the United States, where he was born.

Democrat Dave Min is using a decidedly anti-President Trump angle in his first campaign ad in his bid to unseat GOP Rep. Mimi Walters of Irvine.

The ad also tries to tie Walters early on to Trump's agenda, showing a clip of the congresswoman saying the president is "exceeding my expectations" and that she's "very pleased" with what he's done so far.

If that sounds familiar, that's because it's a playbook Democrats tried to use throughout California last year, and it mostly fizzled.

With the California primary still 10 months away, it's not clear whether the dozens of Democratic challengers in California's congressional races will rely primarily on the tactic of linking popular GOP incumbents to Trump.

Walters has already been the target of an ad by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which criticized her vote to repeal Obamacare and included images of her and Trump.

Six Democrats have already announced campaigns against Walters.