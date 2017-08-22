Nearly 60% of California voters approved a ballot measure that reduced some drug and theft crimes to misdemeanors. But only two district attorneys out of all 58 counties across the state supported the measure.

Nearly 65% of voters supported another ballot initiative to overhaul the state's parole system. But only one district attorney out of 58 supported that proposition.

The American Civil Liberties Union of California plans to point out those discrepancies in a new campaign Tuesday that highlights the positions of district attorneys, elected officials who advocates say wield tremendous power over the criminal justice system.

"We have made great strides in changing policies and reforming the laws, but we aren’t seeing the same thing happen within law enforcement," said Ana Zamora, criminal justice policy director for the ACLU of Northern California. "District attorneys continue to oppose these policy changes even when constituents have approved them."

The website provides profiles of all of the state's 58 district attorneys and their positions on the four most recent crime and punishment measures approved by voters. It also provides an email platform allowing visitors to the site to directly communicate with top prosecutors and provide their views on issues such bail reform, pot legalization and immigration enforcement.

The campaign comes as prosecutors have been among the loudest opponents to Proposition 57, which has expanded the power of the Board of Parole Hearings over thousands more prisoners.

A joint legislative committee is expected to hear an update on the ballot measure Tuesday.