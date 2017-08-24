This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Immigrant rights advocates met with Gov. Jerry Brown about the so-called "sanctuary state" bill.
- Felons in state prison would be allowed to vote under a ballot measure proposed Wednesday.
- Bay Area Rep. Jackie Speier has renewed her call for President Trump's removal.
Brian Dahle poised to replace Chad Mayes as Assembly Republican leader
|Chris Megerian
Assembly Republicans were poised to change leaders on Thursday morning after weeks of controversy stemming from support from some caucus members for California's climate change policies.
Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley is planning to step down as caucus leader and support Assemblyman Brian Dahle of Bieber as his replacement, according to Capitol sources. The transition is expected to take place before the end of the legislation session next month.
The sources declined to be identified before the caucus meets to vote.
Mayes has been trying to fend off challenges to his leadership after he supported extending the state's cap-and-trade program. He survived a vote on Monday, and another vote was set for next Tuesday.
But a new caucus is being called earlier than that.
"You’re going to see a transition . . . to another leader who a lot of people respect," said Assemblyman Rocky Chavez of Oceanside.
Dahle is one of four members of the caucus who have sought to replace Mayes at various points after July's cap-and-trade vote.