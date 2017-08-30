Assembly Republicans said Wednesday they will introduce a constitutional amendment that would close what they call a potential loophole making it easier to enact local tax measures.

The announcement comes on the heels of a California Supreme Court ruling on Monday that local ballot initiatives imposing new taxes for specific purposes may need only a simple majority of voters to approve.

The new proposal would prevent influential interest groups from using initiatives to pass "pet projects and programs," Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes (R-Yucca Valley) said at a state Capitol news conference.

The effort would change the California Constitution to make clear that a supermajority of voters must approve any local tax increase that's placed on the ballot by citizen groups.