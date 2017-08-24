Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, who shelved single-payer measure, announces hearings to study universal coverage

"A lot of the vocabulary, a lot of the nomenclature, is confusing to a lot of people," Rendon told reporters Thursday. "There's a lot of different variants, a lot of different models of single payer, for example."

The hearings, which will be held during the legislative interim that begins after Sept. 15, mark an attempt to redirect the energy around healthcare overhaul from a single bill, SB 562, to a broader conversation about ways to expand healthcare coverage in the state.

Nearly two months after shelving a single-payer healthcare measure earlier this summer — stirring activists' rage and a fledgling recall effort against him — Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) announced plans Thursday to hold hearings to discuss universal healthcare in California.

The hearings will be chaired by Democratic Assembly members Jim Wood of Healdsburg and Joaquin Arambula of Fresno.

Rendon did not explicitly say whether the hearings are meant to result in a bill that could establish universal healthcare in the state.

"This is an attempt to have an honest discussion," he said. "I don't think we've had at all anything close to approaching an honest discussion about single payer, however we define that, about SB 562."

Rendon has been harshly critical of the measure, by state Sens. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) and Toni Atkins (D-San Diego), which passed the Senate in June but did not spell out how to pay for such a sweeping change to the healthcare system, in which the state would cover the medical expenses of all residents.

But by blocking the measure once it reached the Assembly, Rendon unleashed a wave of pushback from single-payer supporters, including the California Nurses Assn., the bill's sponsor. With rallies at the Capitol and an incipient effort to recall the Assembly speaker, SB 562 supporters have continued to press for the bill to advance in the current legislative year.

Rendon said his embrace of hearings on universal coverage shouldn't be seen as yielding to his detractors.

"A lot of the people who have been critical of me — they want single payer and single payer only," Rendon said. "I don't think I'm necessarily covering my ... as much as I'm trying to be thoughtful about this."

Lara, in a statement, said he was "glad the Assembly is joining the conversation about universal healthcare that started in the Senate this year" with his bill.

“The conversations I have had with my friend Speaker Anthony Rendon show he is committed to healthcare for all, and the Select Committee is a tangible product of that commitment," Lara said. "Having more legislators involved in hearing the healthcare stories of Californians will move this important debate forward. We also need to hear the direct experience of other nations including Japan, Australia, Canada and Germany with universal healthcare."