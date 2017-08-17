Melissa Melendez says she will seek to replace Chad Mayes as Assembly Republican leader

Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez said Thursday she will seek to replace Chad Mayes as Assembly Republican leader when the Legislature returns from summer recess Monday.

Melendez said Mayes' vote for extending the state's cap-and-trade program, which requires companies to buy permits to pollute, allowed the Democrats to win approval of a bad program that will lead to higher fuel and energy prices for Californians.

"I am ready and willing to be the type of leader you have been asking for, one who has principles," Melendez said to applause at a meeting of the Riverside County Republican Party. "When the Assembly returns Monday, I will be throwing my name in the hat to run for Republican leader."

Mayes, who is from Yucca Valley, has said his vote showed bipartisan cooperation to solve a problem.

Melendez, a resident of Lake Elsinore, said Republicans hurt their party in joining Democrats to vote for measures that raise costs for business and consumers.

"Republicans do not have to vote like Democrats to save the Republican Party," Melendez said.

Assemblyman Jay Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) has also expressed interest in replacing Mayes should he decide to step down.