California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra revises rules for collecting data meant to prevent racial profiling

Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra revised regulations Tuesday aimed at preventing racial profiling by police.

The rules, which will go into effect starting next year, require police officers statewide to track racial and other demographic data when conducting traffic and other stops.

"Racial and identity profiling are not acceptable policing practices and do not increase public trust between law enforcement and the communities they are sworn to protect,” Becerra said in a release.

The revisions Becerra released Tuesday aim to simplify the process for officers to input the data and exclude circumstances where collecting the information could be impractical, including when officers are investigating an active shooting.

"The revised regulations we posted today are vital to ensuring public safety and reflect critical input from law enforcement, community members and scholars," Becerra said.

The Los Angeles police and sheriff’s departments and other agencies with 1,000 or more officers will begin collecting the data in July 2018 and release annual reports starting in April 2019.

Every year, more departments will be required to start collecting data. By 2023, all police agencies in California will be responsible for doing so.

Becerra's office could further revise the regulations before they're finalized.