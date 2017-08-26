Salud Carbajal and Xavier Becerra headline Santa Barbara town hall

Santa Barbara voters on Saturday got a one-stop-shop town hall with a well-stocked Democratic lineup: State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra was joined by freshman U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and Assemblywoman Monique Limón.

The forum at Santa Barbara City College auditorium was free of the protesters and drama that have marked many town halls this year.

One attendee asked the panelists where they stood on universal healthcare legislation — a question pointedly aimed at Limón.

The first term legislator took some heat from local activists this summer for supporting Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon's move to shelve a bill that would have established a single-payer healthcare system.

"We understand — I understand — this is a pressing issue. This matters. It is important," she said. "We are committed to move forward as a state to identify what our pathway is."

Carbajal, too, moved delicately around the question of expanding access to healthcare, which has caused rancor among some Democrats and has already become a sensitive issue as the 2018 midterm elections approach.

Carbajal said that it was worth working to achieve "healthcare for all someday" but the priority for the Democratic minority in Congress is to prevent the repeal of President Obama's Affordable Care Act.

"I am committed to, from an aspirational stand point, someday getting there but I think we first and foremost need to fight for the gains that we made for the Affordable Care Act," he said. "The fight to save our healthcare gains is not over."

National Republicans have said unseating Carbajal is among their goals for the 2018 midterm elections.

Carbajal defeated Republican Justin Fareed by 6 percentage points last year after an expensive race for the open Central Coast seat vacated by former Rep. Lois Capps.

Fareed recently filed papers to run again in 2018 and Carbajal isn't taking any chances: he has over $867,000 in the bank for 2018.

Becerra also had some sharp words for President Trump, saying that while he respected the institution of the presidency, "Donald Trump has not earned my respect."

He specifically slammed Trump for pardoning controversial former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted in July of criminal contempt for violating a federal court order to stop racially profiling Latinos.

"It is hard for me to respect a man like that," he said.