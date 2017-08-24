California might formally support censure of Trump over Charlottesville comments

California could become the first state to support a censure of President Trump for his response to violence at a protest over a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Va.

Assemblyman Tony Thurmond, a Richmond Democrat, introduced a measure that would support efforts by some in Congress to formally disapprove of the president’s response and urge other state legislatures to support it.

Thurmond said Trump’s response "failed California" and wants the president to apologize for what he says was racist and bigoted behavior.

Days after the Aug. 12 rally and the death of counter-protester Heather Heyer, Trump said there was blame on "many sides" for the violence that culminated when a "Unite the Right" rallier ran over counter-protesters with a car.

Trump later denounced the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis, but maintained that "both sides" were to blame.

Equivocating neo-Nazis and white supremacists who attended the rally with counter-protesters does not represent California or the moral leadership citizens want from Trump, Thurmond said.

"In legitimizing groups like the KKK and neo-Nazis whose only association is with terror, hate, and death, the President has emboldened those who seek to divide us and inject fear into our communities," Thurmond said in a statement.

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a San Francisco Democrat, introduced a resolution for a congressional censure Friday.

A congressional censure does not remove a president from office, and they are rare. The last president to be censured was Andrew Jackson in 1834.