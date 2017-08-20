California Democratic Party rejects final appeal from Kimberly Ellis

Kimberly Ellis, left, lost the election for leader of the California Democratic Party to Eric Bauman, right.

The California Democratic Party on Sunday rejected a last-ditch appeal contesting the election of the party’s new leader, setting up a strong possibility of a court challenge.

Bay Area Democratic activist Kimberly Ellis, who narrowly lost the race for new party chair to Eric Bauman in May, appealed a party committee’s affirmation of the election results in July. On Sunday, the party’s credentials committee dismissed the appeal.

"With the conclusion of the Credentials Committee hearing today, it is my hope that our entire California Democratic Party family can move forward on making progress on these urgent and pressing issues, free from the distraction of costly litigation and needless division," Bauman said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Bauman, the longtime chairman of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, was declared the winner at the state party’s annual convention. Ellis’ campaign has repeatedly contested the results, reviewed every ballot cast and called into question the validity of hundreds of votes.

The bitter, internal party fracas has exposed schisms in the state Democratic Party that mirror the divide between Hillary Clinton's and Bernie Sanders’ supporters during the 2016 presidential primary.

Some of the state’s top Democratic Party leaders worry the internal feud may divide the party, which dominates California politics, and undercut the state’s strong role in opposing the policies of President Trump and the Republican Congress.

In July, the party's compliance review commission held an all-day hearing in Sacramento to determine the fate of 355 convention ballots that were deemed questionable. In the end, 47 votes were invalidated — 25 for Bauman and 22 for Ellis. That action did not change the outcome of the election, which Bauman won by 1.9%

Ellis called that review an “inherently biased process,” alleging that the six-member commission included several Bauman supporters. The members were appointed by former chairman John Burton.

Earlier this month, Ellis called on the party to enter binding arbitration to end the dispute and avoid litigation.

Mike Roth, a state party spokesman, dismissed that suggestion as a “Hail Mary pass.”