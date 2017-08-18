This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lin-Manuel Miranda will take his 'Hamilton' fame to a meeting with students with Rep. Tony Cardenas Thursday
- Republican congressmen have been speaking out Charlottesville violence in response to Trump's comment blaming "both sides."
- Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger donated $100,000 to a Los Angeles group in the wake of the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Va.
- Gavin Newsom spent some time courting voters in the Central Valley.
California Gov. Jerry Brown commutes the sentences of nine convicted felons
|Jazmine Ulloa
Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday commuted the prison sentences of nine felons who he said showed dedication to transforming their lives. Among them were five people serving sentences for murder.
As governor, Brown has shown a commitment to executive clemency that sets him apart from recent predecessors. He also has pushed to expand the discretion of the state parole board in the cases of more prisoners.
Among the people pardoned Friday was Florence Laurel Anderson, who served 16 years for murder and burglary after she and her pimp killed a man in April 2001. In her clemency application, she described her battle to overcome addiction and her history as a victim of abuse.
Hamid Bashir stopped associating with gangs and earned a high school equivalency diploma and a paralegal certificate while spending 17 years in prison. He was 18 in November 1998 when he and several friends planned a store robbery that took the life of a store manager.
Travielle Craig was also 18 when he and his friends assaulted and killed a man on the night of the verdict in the Rodney King beating trial in 1992. He spent 25 years in prison earning multiple degrees from a Bible college, undergoing self-help programs and mentoring young offenders.
"I have matured now, and I feel that I can be an asset to whatever community I am in," he said in his application.