California state Senate committee calls on police to treat violent acts by white supremacist groups as terror attacks

In response to the deadly rally in Charlottesville this month, the Senate Public Safety Committee on Tuesday approved two resolutions urging state and local law enforcement agencies to treat violent acts by white nationalists and neo-Nazi groups as terrorist attacks.

Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), chairwoman of the committee and author of the resolutions, has also amended a bill to expand the penal code related to hate crimes. If approved, protections under current state hate crime laws would extend to anyone acting in defense or support of those already covered, including minorities, the disabled and members of the LGBTQ community.

Before the committee on Tuesday, Skinner urged support for the legislation, saying state prosecutors and officers should be allowed to use terrorism and anti-hate crime laws to fully investigate and pursue charges against white nationalist and neo-Nazi hate groups.

The resolutions were unanimously approved with 7-0 votes. But following a weekend of protests in the Bay Area, including several violent clashes in Berkley instigated by members of the leftist group Antifa, one committee member questioned whether the list was too narrow.

Sen. Joel Anderson (R-Alpine), who asked to be added as a co-author, said his staff had suggestions for additional groups that should considered “given what was happening on college campuses.”

“The whole point is hate is hate,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where it originates, it is all wrong.”

Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) said he had been critical of suppression of free speech in Berkeley in the past. But while the language in the resolutions could be massaged, he said, their message shouldn't be diluted.

"When we talk about neo-Nazis and white supremacy, it goes beyond suppressing of free speech," he said. "These are unique evils that deserve to be specifically called out."